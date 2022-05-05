TeraBox provides you the best cloud service with 1TB free storage;
Gives you a private cloud storage by the function "Locked Box";
Secure your Data and Privacy in Cloud Certified by ISO 27018, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701.
TeraBox can auto backup your photos, videos and folders;
After cloud backup, your data will never miss;
You can save space for PC/Android/iPhone/iPad and your device will speed up.
TeraBox empowers you to play videos and audio online in the cloud;
Videos and audio can be played with multi-speed;
You can choose the video clarity including full HD 1080P.
2TB of cloud storage in your iPhone/Android/PC/Web;
Upload and send large files up to 20GB;
File decompression, download files in batch and high-speed.
Share files and get commission. Easily gain more than $100 per week!
Reduce your cost on server or cloud storage.
You can quickly send files to anyone by email or onelink;
You can save files in TeraBox by adding video links, magnet links or torrents.
Preview photo, audio, video, PDF online, no need to download them.
By cloud photo vault, you can easily flip, save, delete, share and manage your photos.
View more >
View more >
View more >
View more >
View more >
View more >
View more >
View more >